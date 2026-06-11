LONDON, June 11. /TASS/. The Ukrainian authorities are evacuating their metalworking and machine-tooling factories from Kramatorsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) as Russian forces approach the city, The Economist reported.

According to the British magazine, the city’s industrial base is being transplanted to Perechin in the Uzhgorod District of Transcarpathia. The early stages of an effort to do so, dubbed New Kramatorsk, began in 2022 and gathered pace as Russian troops moved closer. "Few think there is much time left," the article reads.

More than 3,500 skilled workers have already moved west, The Economist wrote.

Earlier this month, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS that Ukraine’s armed forces are having difficulties with logistics near Kramatorsk in the DPR because of attacks by Russian drone troops. He also said that Ukraine’s defense was faltering in the Kramatorsk-Druzhkovka sector of the line of engagement, with Kiev lacking resources to boost defense capabilities of its troops.