BERLIN, July 25. /TASS/. The German government is not interested in establishing the truth behind the sabotage of the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines and is acting against the interests of its own citizens, Bundestag member from the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party and the party's energy policy spokesman Steffen Kotre told TASS.

"The German government has no genuine interest in investigating this terrorist attack. On the one hand, it places transatlantic interests above Germany's own security and economic interests. On the other hand, it wants at all costs to preserve Ukraine as a tool against Russia," Kotre said, commenting on recent media reports concerning the Nord Stream explosions.

According to him, the German government is driven by the ideology that Ukraine must prevail in a conflict "that is not Germany's conflict and has an entirely different background."

"At the political level, we are dealing with a complete disregard for the rule of law, sovereignty, real politics, and acting in the interests of one's own citizens," the lawmaker said.

Asked whether the German government would seek compensation from Ukraine for the economic damage caused by the destruction of the pipelines, Kotre said German Chancellor Friedrich Merz "will do nothing to assert or enforce Germany's legitimate claims."

"He is not acting as a sovereign leader or in the interests of the German people," the lawmaker concluded.

On July 21, German broadcaster N-tv reported that Ukrainian citizen Sergey Kuznetsov, who is accused of involvement in the sabotage of the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 pipelines, said he had been serving in the Ukrainian armed forces and working for Ukraine's Security Service at the time of the incident. According to the report, he made the admission during a phone conversation with his wife that was intercepted while he was being held in custody in Italy.