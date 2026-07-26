Air defenses down 133 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions overnight

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. Russian air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 133 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions and the waters of the Black Sea overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"During the past night, <…> on-duty air defense capabilities intercepted and destroyed 133 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles over the territories of the Belgorod, Bryansk, Kaluga, Kursk, Oryol, Rostov, Smolensk, Moscow, Krasnodar Regions, the Republic of Crimea, and the waters of the Black Sea," the report said.