Russian military strike ports, vessels used in Ukrainian military’s interests

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. The Russian armed forces delivered strikes on the ports of Chernomorsk and Nikolayev, striking port infrastructure and vessels used in the interests of the Ukrainian military, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Throughout the day, the armed forces of the Russian Federation continued delivering strikes on ports and maritime ships used in the interests of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU)," the ministry said.

"As a result of "strikes with high-precision air-based weapons and attack drones, the following infrastructure facilities were damaged: in Chernomorsk Port (Sea Commercial Port of Odessa State Enterprise) - port infrastructure facilities, used for storing military-purpose cargo; in Nikolayev Port (Sea Commercial Port of Nikolayev State Enterprise) - a bulk carrier delivering cargo for the AFU and a CV-90 high-speed landing craft of the Ukrainian Navy," the ministry continued.

"Besides, during their sea transit, a bulker-type vessel and three dry cargo ships, delivering military cargo to the ports of Chernomorsk and Odessa, as well as a CV-90 high-speed landing craft of the Ukrainian Navy were hit," the statement reads.