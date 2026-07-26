MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. Over the past day, the West battlegroup destroyed, among other things, 48 Ukrainian drone control points, 109 heavy copters, 39 aircraft-type drones, and three barrage ammunitions, head of the group's press center Ivan Bigma said.

"Air defense units and mobile firing groups destroyed 39 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles, three barrage munitions and 109 heavy quadrocopters of the enemy. In addition, 48 UAV control points, a Starlink satellite communications station, two all-terrain vehicles, 29 robotic complexes, and four enemy field ammunition depots were discovered and destroyed," the officer said.

Also, according to Bigma, the combined arms units of the group, including units of unmanned systems, destroyed three enemy mortars during the day.