Belarus to dominate Biegun’s talks in Moscow next week - senior diplomat

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun is due to pay a visit to Moscow next week and the situation in Belarus will become one of key issues at talks with the Russian Foreign Ministry’s representatives, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told TASS on Saturday.

"I can confirm that Stephen Biegun will be in Moscow next week. Belarus and the processes, which are developing in the international environment in this respect, will become an issue for discussion during his contacts in Moscow," the senior diplomat said.