Russian troops receive new batch of advanced Malva motorized artillery systems

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. A new batch of the latest Malva motorized artillery systems designed to strike enemy command posts, air defense systems, armor and manpower has arrived for Russian troops, the press office of the state tech corporation Rostec reported on Wednesday.

"Rostec has dispatched a new batch of 2S43 Malva 152mm self-propelled artillery systems to the troops. This is the first domestic wheeled howitzer mounted on the BAZ 8x8 wheel chassis. The weapon features greater endurance and is less costly in operation compared to tracked howitzers," the press office said in a statement.

As its major advantage, the Malva features higher maneuverability and is quick to deploy and change its firing position, which is very important in intense counterbattery warfare in the area of the special military operation in Ukraine, Rostec Conventional Armament, Ammunition and Special Chemistry Cluster Director Bekkhan Ozdoyev said.

"In addition, the wheeled howitzer requires easier maintenance compared to self-propelled tracked artillery guns. The 2S43 has a fire rate of over 7 rounds per minute, a firing range of more than 24 km and an ammunition load of up to 30 rounds," the press office quoted Ozdoyev as saying.

The Malva motorized howitzer can cover a distance of 1,000 km on public roads without refueling thanks to its all-wheel drive and a powerful diesel engine and has a cross-country capacity. The howitzer can be placed into a cargo hold of an Il-76 military transport plane and quickly airlifted over long distances.

The Malva has an armored cabin made of high-strength steels to protect it against small arms fire and shrapnel. Rostec reported earlier that the Malva armored cabin had withstood a hit by a rocket of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system in the area of the special military operation in Ukraine.