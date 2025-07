MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. Russian forces are steadily advancing and improving their positions in the Oktyabrsk area, Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov said.

"Soldiers are steadily moving forward in the Oktyabrsk area, improving Russia’s positions. They exemplify valor and courage while performing their combat duties," he said while congratulating troops of the 5th motorized rifle brigade on the liberation of the settlement of Novoekonomicheskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic.