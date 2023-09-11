Bank of Russia lowers dollar rate on September 12 to 96.51 rubles

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia set the official dollar exchange rate for September 12, 2023 at 96.5083 rubles, which is 1 ruble 42 kopecks lower than the previous figure.

The regulator lowered euro exchange rate by 1 ruble 35 kopecks to 103.5332 rubles.

The official yuan exchange rate was lowered by 12 kopecks to 13.1975 rubles.

According to the Moscow Exchange, as of 04:21 p.m. Moscow time, the dollar exchange rate went down by 1.98% in the course of trading session and amounted to 95.85 rubles. The euro exchange rate dropped to 102.88 rubles (-1.83%), yuan exchange rate was to 13.11 rubles (-1.18%).