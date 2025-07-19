EU’s fresh sanctions target 22 Russian banks, including T-Bank, Bank Saint Petersburg

BRUSSELS, July 19. /TASS/. The European Union imposed sanctions on 22 Russian lenders, including T-Bank, Surgutneftegazbank, Bank Saint Petersburg, and Yandex Bank, according to the Official Journal of the European Union.

Any transactions between European financial institutions and the affected banks are prohibited. The latest prohibition also applies to 23 lenders that were earlier cut off from SWIFT.

Among other clauses, one prohibits selling, supplying, transferring, exporting, or providing software with certain uses in the banking and financial sector.