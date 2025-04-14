Denmark may terminate defense agreement with Washington if US leaves NATO

STOCKHOLM, April 14. /TASS/. Denmark may prematurely terminate its military cooperation agreement with Washington if the United States withdraws from NATO, according to Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen.

"With regard to the defense cooperation agreement between Denmark and the United States, the continued membership of both countries in NATO should be considered an essential prerequisite. Therefore, it is assumed that a full and clear withdrawal of the United States from NATO would grant Denmark the right to terminate this agreement," the Ritzau news agency quoted the Danish foreign minister as saying in response to a request from a parliamentarian from the Alternative party, who sought clarification on whether Denmark has the ability to unilaterally terminate the 10-year defense cooperation agreement with the United States, even in the event of a U.S. withdrawal from NATO. Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen signed the agreement in December 2023.

Rasmussen stated that the treaty "may well be terminated by means other than denunciation or mutual agreement" if "very special circumstances" arise. This is in accordance with the Convention on the Law of Treaties, to which Denmark acceded in 1976.

Such special circumstances may occur if "the terms of the treaty change substantially," for instance, "as a consequence of subsequent acts by one of the parties." Rasmussen concluded by noting that there is currently no indication that the United States intends to withdraw from the North Atlantic Alliance.

The military cooperation agreement, which among other provisions allows the United States to station troops in Denmark, was first considered by the Danish parliament on April 11.