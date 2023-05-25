Tashkent ready to work on increasing trade turnover between EAEU countries

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. Uzbekistan is ready to create conditions for a radical increase in trade between the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev said during a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council on Thursday.

"Uzbekistan is ready to continue joint work to simplify trade procedures and create conditions for a radical increase in the volume of trade between our countries," he stated.

Mirziyoyev stressed that this process will be facilitated by the adoption of an agreement on the elimination of technical barriers in the mutual recognition of certificates. "Uzbekistan has completed all preparatory work to align national technical regulations with EAEU standards for these purposes. We will continue to work on the development of settlements in national currency," he added.