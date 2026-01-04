Neither Europe, nor US forces will oppose Trump’s policy toward Venezuela — expert

WASHINGTON, January 4. /TASS/. Neither European leaders nor political forces inside the United States will oppose US President Donald Trump’s current course toward Venezuela, Michael Brenner, former Director of the International Relations & Global Studies Program at the University of Texas, honorary professor at the University of Pittsburgh (Pennsylvania), and former Consultant to the US Department of State and the Pentagon, told TASS.

"Don't count on any serious opposition either within the US or from European leaders," he said, commenting on Washington’s operation in Venezuela. "We resemble Europe in 1936 more than we do the post-War West."

"Fascism and wars of conquest are companions - especially when the protagonist is the world's dominant power dedicated to strengthening that position when it perceives an apparent challenge. Responsible people over here (in the United States - TASS), and leaders abroad, have failed to fully appreciate this," he noted.

According to Professor Brenner, Russia, essentially, "pulled in punches" while dealing with the US on other issues such as "response to attack on Iran, the UN Security Council mandate to make the US suzerain over Palestine, and now Venezuela" as it hopes to reach an agreement on the Ukrainian settlement.

From his point of view, Russia felt that it "could not confront Trump on these matters while, at the same time, continuing to engage with him on Ukraine." "That is not true; after all, that is exactly what Trump is doing. He says let's continue to talk even as he conducts a multipronged war against Russia on the seas and in Russia itself," he added.