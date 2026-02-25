A Su-30SM fighter jet crashes in Kazakhstan, pilots survive — Defense Ministry

ASTANA, February 25. /TASS/. A Sukhoi Su-30SM fighter jet crashed during a training flight in Kazakhstan’s central Karaganda Region and its crew ejected to safety, the republic’s Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

"On February 25 this year, a Su-30SM fighter aircraft crashed during a scheduled training flight in the Karaganda Region. The aircraft’s crew timely ejected. The pilots are alive and their life and health are not endangered. They are under the surveillance of medical specialists," the ministry said in a statement.

The area of the fighter jet’s crash has been cordoned off and there is no threat to local residents or infrastructure on the ground. A special commission has been set up to investigate the incident, it said.

A similar incident occurred on April 16, 2021 when a Su-30SM fighter crashed in the Karaganda Region. The fighter jet’s crew also survived, according to statements by the republic’s Defense Ministry.

The Su-30SM is a serial-produced upgraded two-seat multirole fighter designed to engage both aerial, ground and naval targets with a broad range of missiles and rockets.