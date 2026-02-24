UNITED NATIONS, February 24. /TASS/. The United States abstained from voting on the General Assembly’s anti-Russian resolution on Ukraine, drafted by the Kiev government.

A total of 107 countries voted in favor, while 12 were against (including Russia, Belarus, Iran and North Korea), with 51 abstentions (including Armenia, Brazil, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Serbia, the United States and Uzbekistan).

"If the Kiev regime were really interested in achieving lasting peace, it would focus its efforts on diplomacy and the search for mutually acceptable solutions, as well as on working out durable security guarantees for both Russia and Ukraine, rather than initiating yet another politicized vote as part of the 11th Special Emergency Session of the UN General Assembly, which was resumed without any grounds for doing so," Russian Deputy Permanent Representative Anna Yevstigneyeva said.

Unlike the Security Council decisions, the General Assembly’s resolutions are non-binding. According to Yevstigneyeva, "exactly one year ago, the UN Security Council expressed its position on the Ukrainian issue by adopting Resolution 2774, reaffirming the need for a peaceful resolution to the conflict."