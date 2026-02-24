West’s goal is to give Zelensky time to rearm his forces — Russia’s OSCE envoy

VIENNA, February 24. /TASS/. The West’s main goal at this point is to ensure a pause that will allow Vladimir Zelensky to rearm his armed forces, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Dmitry Polyansky said.

"Your [West’s] goal is <…> to buy some time for your vassal, allowing him to treat his wounds, rearm and return to his old ways with new weapons and renewed vigor," he told an extended session of the OSCE Permanent Council in Vienna. "You want Ukrainians and Russians to continue getting killed, while you are counting profits that you raised from their conflict, at the same time rejoicing at how you managed to weaken Russia a little bit more."

"What wonderful tactics, which fit so well in today’s version of the so-called European values," he added.