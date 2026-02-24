Russia aims at development of multifaceted cooperation with Vietnam — Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 24. /TASS/. Russia intends to continue developing multifaceted cooperation with Vietnam, its very important partner in Southeast Asia, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on air on Channel One.

"Vietnam is a very important partner for us in Asia and Southeast Asia, and we have a multifaceted cooperation that has deep historical roots and historical traditions. And we intend to continue to develop this cooperation fully, " he said.

On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Vietnamese Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung to note positive dynamics of the development of relations.