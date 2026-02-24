Consequences of using nuclear bomb, Russian developments: Putin's statements

MOSCOW, February 24. /TASS/. Russia's opponent understands the harmful consequences of using a nuclear component, President Vladimir Putin said at a board of the Federal Security Service (FSB).

He also said that Russia has promising defense and civilian developments, and some of them have not yet been publicly presented.

TASS has compiled the key statements of the head of state.

On the FSB activities

The FSB makes "an essential and significant contribution" to ensuring Russia's sovereignty and security.

The FSB must show utmost concentration in the current international situation: "Today, the international situation is difficult - conflicts in some regions of the world have escalated sharply. Conducting the special military operation requires maximum concentration from the staff of the Federal Security Service."

It is necessary to fully use FSB personnel and technical potential "for a timely and effective neutralization of potential threats, for reliable protection of the national interests and stable development of Russia."

"The FSB needs to boost protection of officials of the Defense Ministry, the military industry, representatives of state and municipal authorities, education and social workers together with other law enforcement agencies. This fully applies to public opinion leaders, journalists, and volunteers who are constantly threatened by the Kiev regime."

The FSB must decisively suppress attempts to split Russian society and fight Russophobia: "It is necessary to continue to suppress the criminal activities of those who promote the ideas of Russophobia, xenophobia, religious intolerance and thereby try to split our society harshly."

On the fight against terrorism

It is necessary "to step up the fight against terrorism."

The enemy was unable to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia on the battlefield, this is why "it relies on individual and mass terror."

The terrorist attack at the Savyolovsky railway station was apparently the result of recruitment via the Internet, the man was blown up remotely: "They gave the man an explosive device, and later remotely blew up both him and the alleged target of the attack - in this case, employees of the Interior Ministry."

The number of terrorist-related crimes in Russia increased last year: "And most of them, as in all recent years, are certainly the work of the Ukrainian special services and foreign curators."

It is necessary "to strengthen the anti-terrorist security of the energy and transport infrastructure, places of people’s mass residence, to cover the critical facilities as much as possible, and, if necessary, to equip them with additional means of protection."

It is necessary "to increase the effectiveness of counterterrorism work with an emphasis on proactive actions and systematic prevention in the field of counterterrorism."

On actions of opponents

Opponents understand how an attempt to use a nuclear component "can end."

Russia's opponents are doing everything to break what was achieved on the negotiating track on Ukraine: "They don't know what to do to destroy this peace process, [to] stop trying to resolve it through diplomatic means. Everything is being done to commit some kind of provocation and undermine everything that has been achieved on this negotiating track so carefully."

The opponents really want to defeat Russia, they are looking for any method to do this, "they will bring themselves to an extreme line, and will later regret it."

There is information about possible attempts to blow up the Turk and Blue Streams running along the bottom of the Black Sea: "They just would not calm down."

On Russian developments

Russia has promising defense and civilian developments, some of which have not yet been publicly presented: "We have them. And there are notable achievements that are understandable to everyone, and they have already been presented. But there are other developments that are underway."

Border protection

The Russian border needs to be further fortified: "It is necessary to fortify its infrastructure, increase the level of combat readiness and technical equipment of the border authorities, act in close coordination with units of the Defense Ministry, Russia’s National Guard Rosgvardiya and the Interior Ministry, as well as territorial structures and authorities."

Protection of business rights

Protecting the rights of Russian businesses is important "in the face of severe sanctions pressure."

Counterintelligence

It is necessary to strengthen counterintelligence work in Russia: "We are talking about strengthening work in the rear areas of the special operation zone, counterintelligence cover for the combat units, critical industrial facilities, infrastructure, technological and scientific centers, and more active identification and suppression of the activities of personnel of foreign special services and agents recruited by them."

Fight against corruption

Fighting against corruption, including in state defense procurement, is an "important task" of the state security agencies.

Cyber attacks

It is necessary to "develop and improve the state system for detecting, preventing and eliminating the consequences of computer attacks on the information resources of the Russian Federation."

Elections to the State Duma

The State Duma elections in 2026 must be held in strict accordance with the law, without any external meddling: "It is important that they be held in strict accordance with the law, reflect the genuine, sovereign will of the Russian people, so that any external meddling in the election campaign is excluded."