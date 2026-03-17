Europe needs time to start asking for Russian gas again — Dmitriev

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. Europe will need time to inevitably start asking for extra volumes of Russian gas, special presidential envoy and chief executive of the Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev said.

"European natural gas prices will be ‘a whopping 40% higher than previously projected for 2026,’ says HSBC. Devastating for industry and households," Dmitriev wrote on X.

"We forecast at least 100% higher than previously projected, as Europe takes time to inevitably beg for more Russian gas," he added.