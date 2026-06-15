IDF to remain in security zones in Lebanon, Syria, Gaza — Defense Ministry

TEL AVIV, June 15. /TASS/. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said that the Jewish state’s troops will remain in security zones in Lebanon, Syria, and the Gaza Strip indefinitely.

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and I are leading a clear policy stating that the IDF will remain in the security zones in Lebanon, Syria and Gaza without a time limit, in order to protect the border and Israeli communities," the Ynet news portal quoted Katz as saying.

"We oppose an IDF withdrawal from Lebanon, despite all the existing pressure and the pressure that will still come," Katz added.

According to him, Netanyahu had made this position clear to US President Donald Trump and other senior US officials. He also said he conveyed the same stance in a conversation with US War Secretary Pete Hegseth on June 14.

Earlier, officials from the United States, Iran and Pakistan, which has acted as a mediator, confirmed that Washington and Tehran had reached an agreement. The deal is expected to be signed in Geneva on June 19. According to Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi, during a 60-day ceasefire the sides will discuss Iran’s nuclear program, while US maritime blockade measures against Iran will end from June 15 and military operations on all fronts, including Lebanon, will cease immediately and permanently.