Armenia would make mistake by relying solely on Western support — Russia's SVR chief

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Armenia's leadership would make a mistake if it relied exclusively on "some form assistance and support from the West," as this would complicate the situation inside the country, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergey Naryshkin told TASS.

"If the Armenian leadership chooses to rely solely on some form of assistance and support from the West, it will undoubtedly make a mistake. In that case, the situation inside the country will become more complicated. Additional barriers and difficulties will inevitably arise for the country's economic development. Nevertheless, I hope that Armenia's leadership will act wisely," Naryshkin said.

Yerevan has recently declared its intention to pursue closer integration with the European Union (EU). On March 26, 2025, Armenia’s parliament passed a law launching the process of the country's accession to the EU. At the same time, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has maintained that Yerevan does not intend to leave the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and hopes to combine membership in the bloc with EU integration for as long as possible.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has previously noted that integration with the EU would automatically entail the end of Armenia’s participation in the EAEU and the loss of the associated benefits that Yerevan has enjoyed throughout its membership in the union.