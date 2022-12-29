Three combat ships join Russia’s Navy in special ceremony Dec 29

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. Russia’s naval flag was hoisted on The Generalissimus Suvorov nuclear-powered submarine, The Grad small missile ship and The Anatoly Shlemov sea-going minesweeper on Thursday. Taking part in the ceremony was President Vladimir Putin, who issued the order to hoist the flag.

The hoisting of the flag heralds the acceptance of the ships into the Russian Navy.

"The ships have been accepted into the Navy," Defense Sergey Shoigu said at the end of the ceremony.

The Generalissimus Suvorov

The Generalissimus Suvorov is a sixth strategic missile-carrying nuclear-powered submarine of the Borei-A class. Each sub carries 16 intercontinental ballistic missiles. The Generalissimus Suvorov has been assigned to the Pacific Fleet. The sea trials of a seventh Borei-A sub (The Imperator Alexander III, set afloat on Thursday) are due in June next year. Under the current state program for armaments, four more submarines of the Borei-A project are to be built.

The Grad

The Grad small missile ship is a tenth in a series of twelve ships of the Buyan-M project. They confirmed their effectiveness in the special military operation, as well as in coping with combat missions in Syria.

The Grad is joining the Baltic Fleet. It is equipped with the latest missile and artillery weapons, as well as anti-sabotage, anti-aircraft and radio-electronic systems.

The Anatoly Shlemov

The Anatoly Shlemov sea-going minesweeper belongs to a new generation of anti-mine defense ships. It is a seventh minesweeper of project 12700. The ship is named after Vice-Admiral Anatoly Shlemov, who served in the Navy’s Main Directorate of Shipbuilding, and then as the director of the State Defense Order Department at the United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC).

In the medium term, ten more ships of this class are to be delivered. Their distinguishing features include an up-to-date anti-mine system and high maneuverability, as well as a fiberglass body, invisible to sea mines’ magnetic fuses. Such a ship is significantly lighter than a steel one and considerably stronger. The life cycle of its corrosion-resistant hull is unlimited. The Anatoly Shlemov was assigned to the Pacific Fleet.