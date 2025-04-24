Russia to hold international drone technology forum in August

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. An international forum on unmanned aerial vehicle technologies will be held in Russia in August, around the same time as the Army Forum, head of the unmanned system and robotics division at the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade Alexey Serdyuk said at a round table in the State Duma.

"Specific scenarios of using unmanned aerial systems with consideration of economic feasibility are being developed. UAS application scenarios are planned to be presented by the time of the international forum on drone technologies," the official said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin previously gave a directive to hold an international forum on drones in Russia, providing for the discussion of issues of international cooperation in the given sphere there.

Efforts are underway to develop and implement a ranking system in regions on unmanned aerial systems, which will help to assess the efficiency of drone use in the national economy, Serdyuk said. "The plans are to stimulate the regions to more actively introduce drones into economic branches. We expect we will be able to present the first results of this rating at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum," he added.