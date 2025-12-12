Russia concerned about latest escalation in eastern provinces of DRC — MFA

MOSCOW, December 12. /TASS/. The Russian Foreign Ministry expressed deep concern over the recent escalation of tensions in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), urging all parties to pursue a political resolution. In a statement, Moscow emphasized the gravity of the situation, stating, "We are seriously alarmed by reports of renewed violence in the eastern provinces of the DRC."

The Ministry called on the involved parties to return to dialogue and adhere to their prior commitments within existing negotiation frameworks, advocating for a peace settlement. It highlighted the plight of the region’s residents, noting that hundreds of thousands in the eastern territories remain trapped amidst ongoing hostilities, with the numbers of refugees and internally displaced persons continuing to rise.

Moscow reaffirmed its support for the African community’s efforts to address the crisis, underscoring the importance of "African solutions to African problems" as the guiding principle for resolving the conflict.