Maduro praises phone talk with Putin, relations with Russia

CARACAS, December 12. /TASS/. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro spoke highly of his latest phone conversation with Russian President Vladmir Putin, and of the Venezuelan-Russian relations in general.

"Today I had a lengthy phone call with our friend, older brother, Russian President Vladimir Putin, who expressed his appreciation of the Venezuelan people’s courage, <…> strongly supported President Maduro and efforts to protect sovereignty and peace in the Latin American region," Maduro told Venezolana de Televisión.

The Venezuelan leader added that during the 19th meeting of the bilateral high-level intergovernmental commission on November 27, held in Moscow, the sides signed 19 agreements, aimed at developing cooperation in science, technology, healthcare, agriculture, industry and energy. He said the commission’s next meeting will take place in Caracas in 2026.