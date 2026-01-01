Russia’s Aerospace Forces down Ukraine’s Su-27 fighter jet

MOSCOW, January 1. /TASS/. Russia’s Aerospace Forces have shot down an Su-27 fighter jet of the Ukrainian Air Force, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"The Russian Aerospace Forces shot down an Su-27 fighter jet of the Ukrainian Air Force," the statement reads.

In addition, Russian air defenses downed a smart bomb and 250 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, a total of 670 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 106,444 drones, 641 missile systems, 26,826 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,634 multiple rocket launchers, 32,303 field artillery systems and mortars, as well as 50,530 special military motor vehicles have been destroyed since the start of Moscow’s special military operation.