Armenia will have to choose between EAEU and EU — Russian Deputy PM

MOSCOW, December 11. /TASS/. Armenia will have to finally choose at a certain stage between the Eurasian Economic Union and the European Union, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk told reporters.

"As regards the rapprochement of Armenia and the European Union, we spoke many times about that here. We believe the membership in two integration associations at the same time is incompatible. The people of Armenia will have to make the relevant choice at a certain stage. This is the choice of the Armenian nation," Overchuk said.

The trade turnover between Russia and Armenia is falling this year, the official said. "Speaking about the mutual trade turnover, last year, as you remember, the trade turnover between our countries totaled $15.4 bln. This year it will obviously be at the level of six billion as the minimum, that is, the dip is very noticeable," Overchuk said.

"Certainly, the Russian business started treating the work with Armenia with caution, although we keep good communications overall," he added.