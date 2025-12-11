Russia recording multiple bogus news about Ukraine — Lavrov

MOSCOW, December 11. /TASS/. Russia has recorded a huge number of Western bogus news and speculations about Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a roundtable discussion with ambassadors.

"There have been multiple speculations and destructive bogus news [about Ukraine]. We believe that such actions initiated by our Western colleagues are mostly aimed at hampering efforts to find a solution at talks and prolong the conflict," he stated.

By doing so, Lavrov continued, the Europeans are actually disrupting US President Donald Trump’s initiatives "to find a way out that would help remove the root causes of the Ukraine crisis."