Russian stocks close mixed on Wednesday

MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market closed mixed on Wednesday as the ruble-denominated MOEX Index added 0.66% to 2,720.66 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index lost 0.75% to 1,100.22 points. The yuan exchange rate against the ruble gained 22.6 kopecks to 11.17 rubles.

BCS World of Investment projects the ruble’s exchange rates on Thursday at 78-80 rubles per 1 US dollar, and 10.9-11.2 rubles per 1 Chinese yuan. The MOEX Index is expected at 2,675-2,775 points on December 11.

Freedom Finance Global projects the MOEX Index at 2,650-2,750 points on Thursday. The USD/RUB pair is expected to trade at the 77-79 rubles range, the EUR/RUB pair is projected at the 89-91 rubles range, while the CNY/RUB pair is expected at the 11-11.5 rubles range on December 11.