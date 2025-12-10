Qatar ambassador states growing number of Qatari tourists visiting Russia

MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. The number of Qatari tourists visiting Russia is growing annually, Qatari Ambassador to Moscow Ahmed bin Nasser bin Jassim Al Thani stated at an event marking Qatar National Day.

"In recent years, there has been an increase in tourism exchange between the State of Qatar and the Russian Federation - the number of tourists visiting Russia increases annually," the diplomat said.

"We highly appreciate the kind attitude and warm welcome of Russian citizens. In turn, the State of Qatar provides all comfortable conditions for Russian tourists and business representatives to achieve their commercial and investment goals," he added.

Qatar celebrates its National Day on December 18.