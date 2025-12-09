Countdown for Zelensky regime has begun — senior Russian MP

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. Now that US President Donald Trump has set a "days" deadline for Ukraine’s response to his peace plan, the countdown for the Vladimir Zelensky regime has begun, a senior Russian lawmaker said.

"Trump’s patience is wearing thin: he gives Zelensky ‘days’ to accept the US peace plan, recommending he scrutinize it better. And, as a matter of fact, he cuts the ‘usurper’ down to size - insists on elections in Ukraine. <…> It looks like a countdown for the Zelensky regime’s ‘days,’" Leonid Slutsky, chairman of the international committee of the Russian State Duma, or lower house of parliament, and leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR), wrote on his Telegram channel.

The Financial Times said earlier that Trump’s representatives have given Zelensky "days" to respond to the US peace plan for Ukraine. According to the newspaper, the US leader hopes to make the deal by Christmas, or December 25.

On US peace plan and Kiev’s position

In November, Washington proposed a 28-point peace plan for Ukraine, which triggered discontent in Kiev and from its partners in Europe, who adjusted it significantly. On November 23, the United States and Ukraine held consultations in Geneva. Later, Trump said that the original American peace plan had been adjusted to take into account Moscow and Kiev’s positions, with only a few controversial issues remaining. On November 30, the United States and Ukraine held consultations in Florida to discuss ways to end the conflict, long-term solutions to economic and security problems, prospects for holding elections in Ukraine, and the territorial issue.

On December 3, Russian President Vladimir Putin and special envoy of the American leader Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law, businessman Jared Kushner finished their negotiations after midnight in Moscow. Putin’s aide Yury Ushakov described the meeting as constructive and meaningful. The sides discussed several variants of the plan, including the territorial issue, and agreed to continue contacts.

On Monday, Zelensky said that the peace plan’s new version agreed during his meetings with European leaders would be handed over to the United States on Tuesday evening. According to Zelensky, "the plan was reduced from 28 to 20 points," but no compromise on the territorial issue "has been found so far.".