Zelensky says new version of peace plan will be handed over to US on Wednesday

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky has said that a new version of the peace plan that was elaborated jointly with his European partners will be handed over to the United States on Wednesday, although earlier he promised to do this on Tuesday.

"We are working at the level of advisors today and tomorrow. I think we will hand it over already tomorrow," the Obshchestvennoye. Novosti media outlet quoted him as saying.

According to Zelensky, work is underway on three documents. "There is a 20-point framework documents - it is constantly being changed. <…> The second document is the one on security guaranteed, and the third one is on Ukraine’s post-war restoration," he said.

Apart from that, he repeated a number of his traditional statements: that Ukraine is not ready for territorial concessions, that the United States is unwilling to see Ukraine in NATO, that Kiev badly needs a "repatriations loan" that is supposed to be funded from Russia’s assets of 210 billion euro frozen in Europe.

The Financial Times reported earlier, citing unnamed officials, that US President Donald Trump has given Zelensky "days" to respond to his peace plan.

On US peace plan and Kiev’s position

In November, Washington proposed a 28-point peace plan for Ukraine, which triggered discontent in Kiev and from its partners in Europe, who adjusted it significantly. On November 23, the United States and Ukraine held consultations in Geneva. Later, Trump said that the original American peace plan had been adjusted to take into account Moscow and Kiev’s positions, with only a few controversial issues remaining. On November 30, the United States and Ukraine held consultations in Florida to discuss ways to end the conflict, long-term solutions to economic and security problems, prospects for holding elections in Ukraine, and the territorial issue.

On December 3, Russian President Vladimir Putin and special envoy of the American leader Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law, businessman Jared Kushner finished their negotiations after midnight in Moscow. Putin’s aide Yury Ushakov described the meeting as constructive and meaningful. The sides discussed several variants of the plan, including the territorial issue, and agreed to continue contacts.

On Monday, Zelensky said that the peace plan’s new version agreed during his meetings with European leaders would be handed over to the United States on Tuesday evening. According to Zelensky, "the plan was reduced from 28 to 20 points," but no compromise on the territorial issue "has been found so far.".