Spain suspends investigation into death of defector from Russia over lack of suspects

MADRID, December 9. /TASS/. A Spanish court has suspended an investigation into the death of defector Maxim Kuzminov, who hijacked a Russian military helicopter in 2023 and was found dead in February 2024 due to the lack of suspects, it said in a statement.

"The judge made this decision after receiving a report from the Civil Guard, which stated that ‘it was not possible to identify the material or intellectual perpetrator’," the statement said.

The investigative actions did not allow to initiate a case against a specific person. "The judge concluded that there was insufficient evidence to bring a specific person to criminal responsibility as a perpetrator or accomplice," the judge said in a ruling dated September 2024.

On February 19, Spanish news agency EFE confirmed citing sources familiar with the investigation Kuzminov's death in Villajoyosa, where there is a significant diaspora from Russia and Ukraine. The death was also confirmed by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Defense Ministry of Ukraine.

On July 21, the body of Igor Grushevsky, an ex-employee of Ukraine’s Interior Ministry and the National Guard of Ukraine, was found drowned in a pool of the residential complex, where Kuzminov was found. Newspaper El Espanol said that on the evening of June 29, Grushevsky swam in the pool of the house where he had an apartment, and was later found in the water without signs of life. There were no signs of violence on the body, but there was blood coming from the ear.