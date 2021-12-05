‘Cheap bit of fake news’: MP blasts Bild’s article on Russian plan to invade Ukraine

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. Western media outlets have begun to constantly publish "fairy tales about Russia’s plans to attack Ukraine," an article in Germany’s Bild on this subject is a cheap bit of fake news, Chairman of the Russian State Duma Committee on Foreign Affairs Leonid Slutsky wrote on his Telegram channel on Sunday.

"The Western media outlets, it seems, en masse, opened a permanent section "Tales about Russia’s plans of attacking Ukraine," he wrote. "Now the German Bild has distinguished itself in this field, its journalists drew a map of the Russian ‘invasion,’ based, scary to say, on sources in NATO and the Ukrainian intelligence," he explained.

According to the lawmaker "this cheap fake news item is being seriously presented by a seemingly reputable newspaper that decided to follow suit of US media outlets." He reiterated that over the past months, the US newspapers repeatedly published satellite images of Russian tanks allegedly near Ukrainian borders and reported an invasion being prepared for the end of January. "The flywheel of pumping up the anti-Russian hysteria is at full speed," he stated.

"It seems that somebody really doesn’t want for the truth to be heard about the actions of the regime in Kiev on undermining the Minsk Accords and the true mediating role of Russia in the settlement in south-eastern Ukraine," the legislator concluded.