Polish PM fears ‘something has changed’ in EU-US relations

MOSCOW, December 7. /TASS/. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk commented on the updated US National Security Strategy, noting that Europe and the US have common enemies.

"Dear American friends, Europe is your closest ally, not your problem. And we have common enemies. At least that’s how it has been in the last 80 years. We need to stick to this; this is the only reasonable strategy of our common security. Unless something has changed," Tusk wrote on his X page.

The updated US National Security Strategy, published on December 5, expresses concern that Europe will be unrecognizable and on the verge of destruction as a civilization in 20 years due to the subversive policies of the EU leadership and other supranational agencies. The US administration has also expressed doubt that some European countries will have the economic and military capabilities to remain reliable US allies.