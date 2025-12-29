LUGANSK, December 29. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army lost nearly 4,400 soldiers and foreign mercenaries killed and wounded over the past week in fighting along the borders of the Lugansk People’s Republic, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS, adding that the Battlegroup South inflicted the greatest damage on enemy forces.

"Over the past week, Ukrainian armed forces suffered losses of approximately 4,380 Ukrainian militants and mercenaries on the borders of the Lugansk People's Republic in the areas of responsibility of the Battlegroups North, South, and West, which is 130 more than in the previous reporting period. The greatest damage to the enemy's manpower was inflicted in the operational zone of the Battlegroup South operating in the Slavyansk-Kramatorsk direction," Marochko said, citing a Russian Defense Ministry report.

The military expert added that over the week Russian forces also destroyed six tanks, 30 field artillery pieces, nine electronic warfare and counter-battery radar stations, 80 ammunition, fuel, and materiel depots, as well as more than 340 enemy combat vehicles of various types.