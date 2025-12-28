Three killed, dozens hurt in riots in Syrian western governorates — TV

BEIRUT, December 28. /TASS/. At least three people died and 55 more were wounded in riots in Syria’s western Latakia and Tartus governorates, Syria TV reported.

According to the television channel, an officer of the new government’s security forces was among those killed.

The Arab mass media reported earlier that protests had erupted in Syria’s Latakia and Tartus governorates after the head of the Alawite Islamic Council, Sheikh Gazal Gazal, announced the start of a nationwide strike. According to Syria TV, armed men were seen among the protesters. They were reportedly shooting in the air and at law enforcement. Several participants in the demonstrations told the Al-Ikhbaria television channel that the protesters demand the country’s new authorities release activists they had arrested earlier.

A wave of demonstrations swept across Syrian western governorates located along the Mediterranean coast on November 25-26. The demonstrators supported Gazal Gazal’s calls for Syria’s decentralization. They also demanded the release of arrested activists. Grass-roots rallies were held in Latakia, Tartus and a number of cities in the Hama governorate. Clashes with the police and casualties on both sides were reported in a number of localities.