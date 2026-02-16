Element Group to produce around 200,000 chips for civilian drones — newspaper

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. Russia’s Element Group plans to produce at least 200,000 chips for civilian drones by 2026, Vedomosti reported, citing a company representative.

According to the representative, Element has signed a contract for the supply of at least 200,000 32-bit microcontrollers for civilian drones’ engine control systems.

According to the company representative, in addition to the engine control chips, Element Group is testing a similar chip for flight controllers. He said that the project is being implemented as part of the program to achieve a 70.3% output of domestic components for unmanned aerial vehicles by 2030.