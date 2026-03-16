Ukraine attacks Russia’s Belgorod Region with more than 50 drones in past 24 hours

BELGOROD, March 16. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have attacked settlements in Russia’s bordering Belgorod Region with more than 50 drones and fired one munition on the region over the past 24 hours, the regional government reported on Telegram.

"In the Graivoronsky district, six drones attacked the city of Graivoron and the villages of Golovchino, Gora-Podol, Dunaika, and Moshchenoye. Two of the drones were intercepted. The enemy launched an artillery attack on the Poroz village. In the village of Moshchenoye, a man was injured in a drone detonation. He was taken to hospital," the report says, adding that another civilian was injured in an FPV drone attack on a car in Graivoron and is currently undergoing treatment at the regional clinical hospital. Four private houses and an outbuilding were also damaged in the district.

Ukrainian troops launched eight drones on the Belgorodsky district, damaging a private house and an outbuilding. In the Borisovsky district, a private house was damaged in a drone attack. The Valuisky and Veydelevsky districts were attacked with four drones, with no damage. The Volokonovsky district was attacked with one drone. An infrastructure facility was damaged in the Yekaterinovka farmstead. Emergency crews will begin restoration work after approval from the Russian Defense Ministry. The Ukrainian armed forces launched 23 drones on the Krasnoyaruzhsky district, with no immediate reports about casualties.

The Rakityansky district came under attack by one drone, which damaged an infrastructure facility. The Shebekinsky district was attacked with 11 drones. A man and a woman were injured in an FPV drone attack on a minibus. According to the regional government, they were taken to Belgorod City Hospital No. 2, and after being examined and administered first aid, released for outpatient treatment. Three private houses, an outbuilding, and a farm building were also hit in the district.