Russia moves to cancel MAKS 2026 Air Show, postpone Hydro Aviation Exhibition to 2027

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. The Russian government decided on Thursday to cancel the MAKS 2026 Air Show and postpone the Hydro Aviation Exhibition to 2027.

According to a resolution, the International Exhibition and Scientific Conference on Hydro Aviation (Hydroaviasalon) is scheduled to take place in Gelendzhik in September 2027, while Kazan will host an international helicopters expo in May-June.

The MAKS Air Show was last held in July 2021, with 831 companies from 56 countries taking part, including via video link, and more than 135,000 people attending as guests and participants.

The previous Hydro Aviation Exhibition was held in Gelendzhik in September 2018, when about 30,000 people, including 3,500 children, visited. As many as 203 companies from six countries displayed their products and services.