Iran agreed to ‘perfect deal’ for US before attacking ship — Trump

NEW YORK, July 12. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump claims that Iran had agreed to what he called a "perfect deal" for the United States before attacking a vessel in the Strait of Hormuz.

"They agreed to a deal yesterday. A perfect deal for us. No nuclear. No this. No that. No nothing. They gave up everything. And then after that, they left the room. And then, within an hour, they launched a drone at a ship," he told NBC News.

He did not mention any details of the deal he was talking about but claimed that the United States "bombed the hell out of them last night."

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, elite units of the Iranian army) fired warning shots at a vessel trying to pass through the Strait of Hormuz along an unauthorized route. The strait has been closed until further notice, it added.