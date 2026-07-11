MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. Russian troops have established control over the settlement of Bachevsk in the Sumy region, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Units of Battlegroup 'North' grouping, through active operations, established control over the settlement of Bachevsk in the Sumy region," they said in a statement.

In addition, Russian troops also struck fuel and energy complex and transport infrastructure facilities used by the Ukrainian military. "Operational-tactical aviation, strike drones, missile forces, and artillery of the Russian battlegroups inflicted damage on fuel and energy complex and transport infrastructure facilities used by Ukraine, long-range drone storage sites, ammunition depots, as well as temporary deployment points of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 152 areas," the Russian Defense Ministry stated.

Russian air defense forces shot down 2 guided aerial bombs, 2 long-range cruise missiles, and 445 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles over the past day. Total Ukrainian losses across all directions of the special military operation amounted to approximately 1,460 servicemen over the past day. In the area of responsibility of Battlegroup "North", Ukrainian losses exceeded 175 servicemen; in Battlegroup "West"’s area, over 210, in Battlegroup "South"'s area, up to 215, in Battlegroup "Center"'s area, over 335, in Battlegroup "East"'s area, over 455, and in Battlegroup "Dnepr"s area, up to 70 servicemen were destroyed.

Since the beginning of the special military operation, a total of 673 aircraft, 284 helicopters, 178,940 unmanned aerial vehicles, 665 anti-aircraft missile systems, 30,112 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,756 multiple rocket launcher combat vehicles, 35,727 field artillery guns and mortars, and 66,207 units of special military automotive equipment have been destroyed.