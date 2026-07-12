Oman hands over note of protest to Iranian ambassador following drone attacks

DOHA, July 12. /TASS/. Omani Foreign Ministry’s Undersecretary Khalid bin Hashel Al Muslahi summoned Iranian Ambassador to Muscat Mousa Farhang to hand over a note of protest against Iranian drone attacks on Omani territory, the Omani foreign ministry said.

The move followed drone strikes on facilities in the Musandam and Al Wusta Governorates.

During the meeting, the senior Omani diplomat expressed Muscat’s dissatisfaction with "these irresponsible actions." He stressed the need for "respecting the principles of state sovereignty, good neighborliness, non-interference into domestic affairs, and the norms and moral values shared by the two neighboring countries and their peoples."

On July 12, drone and missile attacks were reported from Qatar, Kuwait, and Oman. Omani rescuers saved 23 crew members from the GFS Galaxy vessel, which was in distress in the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Musandam Governorate. The search for one missing seafarer continues.