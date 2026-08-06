LUGANSK, August 6. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces have launched unsuccessful counterattacks northwest of Krasny Liman in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), suffering losses in the process, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"Ukrainian militants have recently mounted several counterattacks near Krasny Liman, mainly northwest of the city. Our troops repelled every assault. They are also attempting further counterattacks near Drobyshevo and Stavki, where they are suffering losses," he said.

DPR head Denis Pushilin earlier said Ukrainian troops are no longer putting up organized resistance in Krasny Liman, where Russian forces are carrying out mop-up operations.