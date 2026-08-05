MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. Russia’s Central Election Commission (CEC) is taking unprecedented security measures while organizing the upcoming elections to the Russian parliament’s lower chamber, the State Duma, CEC Chairperson Ella Pamfilova said during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Anything can be expected from the Kiev gang of child-killers. With this in mind, we are taking unprecedented security measures," Pamfilova said, adding that the CEC was nevertheless determined to maintain the high level of transparency during the voting process.

"We can ensure the previously achieved high level of openness and transparency, combining high security with openness and transparency," the official continued.

In her words, the CEC has prepared reserve polling stations and power sources and conducted the required training with the emergencies ministry, the interior ministry and other governmental agencies.

"I’m pretty sure we are ready," Pamfilova added.