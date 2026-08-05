MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated two communities in the Sumy and Zaporozhye Regions over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units took control of the settlement of Ryzhevka in the Sumy Region through active offensive operations. <…> Battlegroup East units advanced deep into the enemy’s defenses and liberated the settlement of Zarnitsa in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses 1,380 troops along engagement line in past day – latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,380 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost roughly 290 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, over 210 troops, a tank and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and about 160 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost over 325 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, more than 360 troops and four armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and roughly 35 troops and two jamming stations in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 290 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 290 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup North units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades and an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Pisarevka, Ulanovo and Sadki in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army and four territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Karasevka, Sosnovy Bor, Kupino, Izbitskoye and Ivanovka in the Kharkov Region, the ministry reported.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 290 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, 21 motor vehicles and an electronic warfare station in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 210 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 210 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and an armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Podliman in the Kharkov Region, Svyatogorsk, Donetskoye, Mayaki and Stary Karavan in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 210 personnel, a tank, an armored combat vehicle, 17 motor vehicles and three field artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two US-made AN/TPQ-36 counterbattery radar stations and three electronic warfare systems of the Ukrainian army over the past 24 hours, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 160 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 160 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on formations of five mechanized brigades, an assault brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army and a marine infantry brigade in areas near the settlements of Slavyansk, Kramatorsk, Yasnogorka, Nikanorovka, Orekhovatka, Verolyubovka and Popasnoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 160 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, 28 motor vehicles and an artillery gun in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup South over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 325 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 325 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, a jaeger brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade, the Azov special operations brigade [outlawed as a terrorist group in Russia] and four National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Vodyanskoye, Annovka, Gruzskoye, Novotroitskoye, Novogrigorovka and Matyashevo in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Raipole in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 325 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, 12 motor vehicles, two artillery guns and an electronic warfare station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 360 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 360 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup East units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of an assault brigade, three air assault brigades, four assault regiments of the Ukrainian army and a marine infantry brigade in areas near the settlements of Vasilkovka and Podgavrilovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Novorozovka, Mirovka, Novoye Pole, Trudoolenovka and Shirokoye in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 360 personnel, four armored combat vehicles, 14 motor vehicles and a US-made 155mm M198 howitzer in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminates 35 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated roughly 35 Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy jamming stations in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade and a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Orekhov, Yulyevka and Zaporozhets in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

"Up to 35 [Ukrainian] military personnel, 15 motor vehicles and two electronic warfare stations were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russian troops pound Ukrainian army’s fuel, energy and transport sites over past day

Russian troops struck fuel and energy and transport infrastructure used by the Ukrainian army and enemy deployment areas over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck fuel and energy and transport infrastructure used by the Ukrainian army, workshops for the production and sites for the storage of attack unmanned aerial vehicles, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 153 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept 1,083 Ukrainian UAVs, 10 smart bombs over past day

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 1,083 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and 10 smart bombs over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down 10 guided aerial bombs, two rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and 1,083 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 673 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 284 helicopters, 197,906 unmanned aerial vehicles, 669 surface-to-air missile systems, 30,436 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,768 multiple rocket launchers, 36,045 field artillery guns and mortars and 68,402 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.