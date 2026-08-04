MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated the community of Baksheyevka in the Kharkov Region over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units took control of the settlement of Baksheyevka in the Kharkov Region through active operations," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses 1,435 troops along engagement line in past day - latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,435 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost over 275 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, more than 210 troops and 21 motor vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and roughly 215 troops and four armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost over 355 troops and four armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, more than 345 troops, a tank and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and roughly 35 troops and two electronic surveillance stations in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 275 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 275 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup North units "inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army and a border guard detachment of Ukraine’s Border Guard Service in areas near the settlements of Cherkasskiye Tishki, Serdobino, Chyornoye, Ivanovka and Ustinovka in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.

In the Sumy direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Ulanovo, Bunyakino, Ryzhevka and Pisarevka in the Sumy Region, it said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 275 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, 15 motor vehicles, five artillery guns and three electronic warfare stations in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 210 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 210 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 21 enemy motor vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Nizhnyaya Zhuravka and Podliman in the Kharkov Region, Svyatogorsk, Tatyanovka and Sidorovo in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 210 personnel and 21 motor vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup West over the past 24 hours, the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 215 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 215 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, an assault brigade, a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Nikolayevka, Nikanorovka, Slavyansk, Kramatorsk, Verolyubovka, Kurtovka and Nikolaipolye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 215 personnel, four armored combat vehicles, 13 motor vehicles and three artillery guns in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup South over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 355 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 355 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, an assault brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and three National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Krasnopodolye, Belozerskoye, Gruzskoye, Druzhkovka, Vodyanskoye, Novogrigorovka, Annovka and Dobropolye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Raipole, Novopavlovka and Ivanovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 355 personnel, four armored combat vehicles, 15 motor vehicles and two field artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 345 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 345 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and three armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units continued advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of an air assault brigade, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army and a marine infantry brigade in areas near the settlements of Vasilkovka and Velikomikhailovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Trudovoye, Novoye Pole, Mirovka, Dolinka, Nikolskoye and Shirokoye in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 345 personnel, a tank, three armored combat vehicles, nine motor vehicles and an artillery gun in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminates 35 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated roughly 35 Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy electronic surveillance stations in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on formations of an unmanned systems brigade and a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Antonovka in the Kherson Region, Yulyevka and Orekhov in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

"Up to 35 [Ukrainian] military personnel, 10 motor vehicles, a field artillery gun and two electronic surveillance stations were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russian troops strike Ukrainian army’s transport and energy infrastructure over past day

Russian troops struck transport and energy infrastructure used by the Ukrainian army and enemy deployment sites over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck transport and energy infrastructure and logistics centers used by the Ukrainian army, sites for the production and storage of attack unmanned aerial vehicles, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 148 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept 753 Ukrainian UAVs, 16 smart bombs over past day

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 753 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and 16 smart bombs over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down 16 guided aerial bombs and 753 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 673 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 284 helicopters, 196,823 unmanned aerial vehicles, 669 surface-to-air missile systems, 30,425 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,768 multiple rocket launchers, 36,032 field artillery guns and mortars and 68,294 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.