BRUSSELS, August 4. /TASS/. NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander Transformation Admiral Pierre Vandier has admitted that artificial intelligence and data processing systems developed by the American tech corporation Palantir are used to make combat decisions within the bloc, Politico reported.

"NATO has no viable alternative to Palantir’s battlefield AI technology," Vandier stated. "Today there is no real competitor for Palantir."

A NATO official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Politico that Palantir AI "has unparalleled capabilities to process heaps of satellite imagery to identify targets, recommend weapons for a strike, estimate the amount of ammunition needed, and automatically order resupply."

The only NATO operation currently involving direct military action is the participation of various NATO structures and officers in the conflict in Ukraine. For its logistical support, NATO has established a separate headquarters in Wiesbaden, Germany, under American leadership.