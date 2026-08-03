Russian synchronized swimmers win their first gold at European Aquatics Championships

PARIS, August 3. /TASS/. Russian synchronized swimmers have won gold medals in Team Free at the 2026 European Aquatics Championships in France.

The Russian synchronized swimmers scored 285.0346 point. Spain is second (282.3541) and Italy is third (256.1558).

The Russian team includes Kira Cherezova, Maiia Doroshko, Ekaterina Kossova, Elizaveta Minaeva, Svetlana Pavlova, Elena Shabanova, Elizaveta Smirnova, and Olga Tiutiunik.

This is the seventh medal at this tournament for Russian athletes. Earlier, Russians won three silver and three bronze medals.

Russians are competing in the neutral status. Russia is competing at the European Championships for the first time since 2021.