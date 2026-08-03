Twenty-one people hospitalized after being injured in Ukrainian UAV attack on Gelendzhik

MOSKOV, August 3. /TASS/. Twenty-one people injured as a result of Ukraine's drone attack on Gelendzhik have been hospitalized, including three children, Alexey Kuznetsov, assistant to the Russian Health Minister, told journalists.

"According to operational data, 21 people injured in the drone attack by Ukrainian neo-Nazis in Gelendzhik have been hospitalized, including three children," he said.

The assistant minister added that 19 people received outpatient medical care. Telemedicine consultations with specialists from federal medical centers are being conducted.